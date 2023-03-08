Calling would-be Shropshire actors who want to tread the boards in June

Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn.

The Musical Theatre Production Company is based in Newport, holds rehearsals in Telford and in the summer will be performing at Theatre Severn.

Deborah Owen, of the amateur company, said: "I have obtained licence for In the Heights to be performed at Theatre Severn in June. This will be Shropshire's premiere of the show by Lin-Manuel Miranda following the film's release in 2021.

Deborah Owen

"Performers of all ages and from all backgrounds who are interested in joining the team for MTPC’s June 2023 production of the Lin Manual-Miranda smash hit are being invited to meet the directing team on Sunday, March 12 for an initial walk through."

The production will be performed at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on June 10 and 11 and the company is keen to recruit new talent to join the cast.

Ms Owen added: ""I have been producing and directing shows in Shropshire for over 20 years and am extremely proud to be bringing such an exciting new musical to audiences at The Theatre Severn."

Winner of three Tony Awards, this exuberant 21st-century musical from Lin Manuel Miranda is an extraordinary blend of old and new. Bursting with energy and a dynamic, toe-tapping score, In the Heights is a truly unique and infectious musical celebration.

In The Heights is the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighbourhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

More Information regarding the show and the first cast meet, follow MTPC on Instagram or Facebook @musicaltheatreproductionco or call the directing team on 07576511971.