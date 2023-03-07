Notification Settings

Fire crews dash to two vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

People were reported to be trapped in a two vehicle crash near a Shropshire beauty spot.

Haughton Crossroads. Picture: Google Maps

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury were scrambled to Haughmond, at Uffington, at 7.41am on Tuesday (7).

When they arrived they found no persons were trapped in the collision.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "On arrival of fire service, no persons were trapped. Crews used small gear to make the vehicles safe."

The fire service sent its incident stop message at 7.59am.

AA Traffic News had reported heavy traffic on the B5062 both ways from Haughton Crossroads to Upton Magna turn off at the time.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March due to maintenance.

