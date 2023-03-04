Brightening up Shrewsbury school with yarn bombing as pupils ask from help from community

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 03/03/2023 - St Giles Primary School in Shrewsbury are doing yarn bombing/knitted flowers for Easter. They want local knitters to contribute their skills. In Picture L>R: Wilf Roberts 10, Peggy Etheridge 8, Pheobe Walker 9, Nancy Wood 6 and Reception Teacher/Worship Committee Lead Kim Kalsall.

St Giles' School has launched a yarn bombing project to brighten up the area around its site with knitted flowers. And the school council is asking talented members of the community to join in.

Friendship through flowers is the theme of the worship committee on the school council in the lead-up to Easter.

Pupils have already made paper flowers and written positive messages about each other on them.

School spokesperson, Rebecca Chew said they wanted to extend the idea outside school.

"We got together and looked at how we could help the children to see what a diverse and wonderful community we have outside our gates," she said.

Rebecca said parents grandparents and other supporters of the school have already been busy knitting and crocheting.

"We would love it if the wider community would get involved so if there are craftspeople out there who can create some yarn flowers we would be really grateful.

"We want to to cover the our statue of a stage in flowers and hang more on the entrance to St Giles."