Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard raises £3,000 for Shrewsbury community arts charity

Charlie Adlard showcased his life drawing work at The Hive, Shrewsbury

Charlie Adlard, who is from Shrewsbury, is known for his work on comic titles such as The Walking Dead - since turned into a popular TV series.

Towards the end of 2022, the artist, who has more than 25-years of experience in the comics industry, held an an exhibition at The Hive in Shrewsbury town centre.

It came about after Charlie created a selection of figurative sketches during The Hive’s Tuesday life drawing classes before the pandemic.

Some of the art work that Chalie Adlard is best known for

As a patron for the creative venue, Charlie wanted to raise funds for the registered charity by selling his original artwork of Shrewsbury’s Bridges, as well as exhibited pieces, and signed copies of his book ‘Life’ featuring work created at the Hive classes.

The venue's CEO Katie Jennings, says following the exhibition, £3,000 has now been raised for The Hive.

Speaking about the impact of Charlie’s support, she said: "We always knew we had a very dedicated patron in Charlie and we were overwhelmed by his willingness to donate the proceeds from sales of his artwork, it was an extremely generous gesture.

"We at The Hive are so very grateful to him for raising the exceptional sum of £3,000.

Shrewsbury comic artist Charlie Adlard

"Charlie is an incredible home-grown talent. We are proud to be associated with his artistry, and truly thankful for his ongoing support for our charity.

"The funds Charlie has raised will contribute to the delivery of essential wellbeing projects with children, young people, and young adults in Shropshire."

If you would like to know more about Charlie’s exhibition and his other work, you can visit his website charlieadlard.com