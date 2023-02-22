Big queues expected at relaunch of Shrewsbury discount store

The retail park. Picture: Google Maps

The business is inviting people to turn up for a relaunch ceremony at 9am on Saturday (Feb 25) where first arrivals will be welcomed by a local entertainer running games and activities with £250 worth of Poundstretcher shopping vouchers up for grabs.

Gerry Loughran, the business property director said: "We are pleased to be revamping our Shrewsbury store with loads of big branded products and a great range of offers.

"The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new and returning customers. We are expecting massive queues for our re-opening day specials, including an action-packed morning, so come early to not miss out!"

The retail unit is at Brixton Way Retail Park, Shrewsbury SY1 3GB.

Poundstretcher has also launched its limited red spot promotion with half prices on products, which includes Shrewsbury Poundstretcher!