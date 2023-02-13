Death of woman is confirmed following Shrewsbury street tragedy

The emergency services were scrambled to Harlescott Lane in Shrewsbury at 10.51am on Sunday (12) to a "medical emergency."

Bystanders tried to save the woman and used a heart defibrillator until a doctor and critical care paramedic arrived and took over.

It turned out to be a woman in cardiac arrest and the air ambulance was scrambled to the scene, landing at the car park of the nearby Matalan store.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency on Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury at 10.51am.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find a woman in cardiac arrest being given CPR by bystanders who were also using a defibrillator."

Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone involved she was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.