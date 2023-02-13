Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Death of woman is confirmed following Shrewsbury street tragedy

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A woman sadly died despite the best efforts of bystanders and medics who rushed to her aid.

The emergency services were scrambled to Harlescott Lane in Shrewsbury at 10.51am on Sunday (12) to a "medical emergency."

Bystanders tried to save the woman and used a heart defibrillator until a doctor and critical care paramedic arrived and took over.

It turned out to be a woman in cardiac arrest and the air ambulance was scrambled to the scene, landing at the car park of the nearby Matalan store.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency on Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury at 10.51am.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find a woman in cardiac arrest being given CPR by bystanders who were also using a defibrillator."

Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone involved she was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.

A WMAS spokesman said: "Ambulance staff took over efforts on scene and commenced advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Harlescott
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News