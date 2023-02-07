Two fire engines from Baschurch and Ellesmere were scrambled to the A528 Shrewsbury Road north of the Battlefield Roundabout at 2.49pm on Tuesday to reports of a person trapped in a crash.

When they arrived they found one saloon vehicle had left the carriageway and come to rest in a hedgerow. They assisted the person from the vehicle.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one saloon vehicle which had left the carriageway and came to rest in the hedgerow.

"The occupant was assisted from the vehicle by fire service personnel."

The fire service declared the incident had been dealt with at 3.12pm.