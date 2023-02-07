Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Person pulled from car that left road and ended up in hedge near Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews rescued an occupant from a car that left a road and came to rest in a hedgerow on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Two fire engines from Baschurch and Ellesmere were scrambled to the A528 Shrewsbury Road north of the Battlefield Roundabout at 2.49pm on Tuesday to reports of a person trapped in a crash.

When they arrived they found one saloon vehicle had left the carriageway and come to rest in a hedgerow. They assisted the person from the vehicle.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one saloon vehicle which had left the carriageway and came to rest in the hedgerow.

"The occupant was assisted from the vehicle by fire service personnel."

The fire service declared the incident had been dealt with at 3.12pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said; "We were called by the fire service at 2.59pm but were stood down prior to arriving as we were not required."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News