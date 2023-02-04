Shropshire Cat Rescue holding birthday party for oldest resident as she turns 22

Shropshire Cat Rescue, based out of Shrewsbury, celebrate the birthday of their oldest resident, Molly, as she turns 22 years old

The calico cat will be celebrating her 22nd birthday next Wednesday, February 8 – four years since she was taken in to the care of Shropshire Cat Rescue.

The charity has been caring for and re-homing rescued and unwanted cats and kittens for more than 21 years, in which time they have looked after more than 8,000 cats.

Staff and volunteers at the rescue centre have something special planned for Molly on the day, which includes a birthday cake, banners and lots of her favourite treats.

Susie Phillips of Shropshire Cat Rescue said: "Molly is a typical calico, she does what she wants to do, she can be a little bit feisty. She's on arthritis medication, so vets have to bribe he with treats. She's like the supervisor of the 'retirement village'.

"The Wednesday morning team are holding a little celebration and wishing her a happy birthday so she is going to get extra treatment."

Meanwhile, Shropshire Cat Rescue has set up an appeal for its retirement village to help them take care of other cats like Molly.

With the figure of 22 in mind, people have been asked to do something with '22' in for February, whether that be a sponsored 22-hour silence or giving up crisps for 22 days.

To find out more about the campaign, visit Shropshire Cat Rescue's blog page at shropshirecatrescue.org.uk/post/help-us-celebrate-molly-s-22nd-birthday

A JustGiving page has been set up for donations to go directly to the Moggies Retirement Village which looks after the charity's older residents.