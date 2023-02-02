Drivers warned of Shrewsbury roads affected as LED street lights work to begin

Work to convert 230 street lights in Shrewsbury to LED lighting is scheduled to begin on February 6, Shropshire Council has said

The authority said the work will take place over four weeks around the town, with traffic management measurements planned across the eight roads affected.

Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said the programme will save money for the council and for council tax payers, and reduce carbon emissions.

He added: “Converting our remaining street lights to LED lighting is something that will save us well over £1m a year once the conversion programme is complete. Not only will we be saving on future energy and maintenance costs, we will also be reducing the council’s carbon footprint – which is great news all round."

Shropshire Council had previously said the delayed programme would address issues of long-term lighting failures when it admitted to missing repair targets.

Councillor Marshall added: “We’re currently working hard to tackle a backlog of antiquated lighting in need of repair, and the new LED lanterns will help to speed up this process and result in fewer faulty or failed street lights in future.”

Since 2013, over 7,900 of the more than 20,000 lights owned by the council have been converted from conventional ‘sodium discharge’ lighting to LED lighting.

The council plans to replace a further 12,500 street lights in the next 12 months.

Schedule of work starting next week:

The dates, times and locations of the work, including number of lights to be converted, and traffic management measures that will be used, are: