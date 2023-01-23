A5 closed west of Shrewsbury following 'serious collision' - Diversion routes in place

The incident led to a road closure at Felton Butler Island and Holyhead Road, Montford, Shrewsbury.

Following a call at 03:11, emergency services including police, ambulance and three fire appliances, rushed to the scene of the crash.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the incident involved one HGV and one saloon vehicle.

The reportedly led to A5 being closed between A458 and B4396, and at 3:51am, drivers were urged to find alternative routes with West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre stating on social media: "Road closure at Felton Butler Island and Holyhead Road, Montford, Shrewsbury.

"Police dealing with an RTC. Log 42-i-23012023. Please find an alternative route."

A fire service statement read: "At 03:11 on Monday, 23 January, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Shrewsbury .

"3 fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police," the statement continued.

"One HGV and one saloon vehicle involved in road traffic collision".

The incident officially came to an end at 3:37am but the emergency services were reportedly still dealing with it at around 7am.

National Highways: West Midlands Tweeted at 6:57am: "The A5 remains CLOSED in both directions between the A458 and B4396, near Shrewsbury, following a serious collision."

A commuter, travelling from his home near Chirk to work in Wolverhampton, said: "I have been sitting here for a long time and still not moved.

"I have been diverted in to a back road but have just been sitting here. It's not a great start to the week."

National Highways published diversion route information on Monday morning.

Diversion Routes

According to the Highways Agency, "collision investigation will be taking place at scene and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours."

Drivers travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A5 northbound at the roundabout with the A458 (Churncote Roundabout) and take the 1st exit onto the A458 heading west.

Continue along the A458 to the roundabout with the A483, and take the third exit onto the A483 heading north.

Follow the A483 to the roundabout with the A5 (Mile End Roundabout) and rejoin the A5 northbound to continue your journey.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs: -0

At A5 Wolfshead Roundabout with the B4396 take the 4th exit and head north on the A5.

Continue on the A5 northbound to the roundabout with the A483 (Mile End Roundabout) and take the 1st exit onto the A483.

Follow the A483 south to the roundabout with A458 and take the 1st exit onto the A458 towards Buttington.

Continue on the A458 back to the roundabout with the A5 (Churncote Roundabout) and take the 3rd exit onto the A5 southbound to continue your journey.

The information on the National Highways website continued: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.