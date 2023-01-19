Floods and ice are still causing problems despite river levels dropping

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 12/01/2023..Shrewsbury Flooding, Frankwell area..

Shropshire Council says although river levels are falling, flooding may still affect some roads and low-lying areas.

A continued threat of ice is adding to the dangers on the roads.

"Our crews are out cleaning up roads and footpaths that are now accessible, and we’ve already reopened many roads and car parks. We’ll be clearing the remaining ones and reopening them as soon as levels allow," a council spokesperson said.

"Large areas of Melverley and Pentre will remain inaccessible for the next few days; however, our crews will start clearing roads as soon as levels allow."

"Please make sure that you plan your journey to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded, and do not drive into flood water and put yourself and others at risk."

The Severn throughout the county remains on flood alert along with the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Lower Teme.

In Shrewsbury roads still closed include Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue and Atcham to Cross Houses while the towpath around the Severn in the town is close from The Pig Trough to the West Mid Showground, New Street to the Frankwell care park and Greyfriars Bridge to the Weir.

In Bridgnorth the footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow is still closed.

A Met office warning for ice has been issued taking in Friday morning with motorists asked to take extra care, allow extra time for journeys and be aware of ice, particularly on untreated roads.

There is also a cold weather alert that will last until Monday .

"Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately. Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.