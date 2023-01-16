Clean up begins across Shropshire and region as flood waters slowly fall

Shrewsbury Quarry Floods latest.

One flood warning for Coleham Head in Shrewsbury was removed on Sunday evening and council workers began the process of cleaning up and opening roads.

Shrewsbury's bus station was expected to be re-opened but last night council workers were still busy removing water from Roushill.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "With river levels still high, the flood defences will remain in place in Frankwell, Shrewsbury for now.

"Our crews are out and about clearing roads and footpaths as soon as they are accessible so that we can reopen them."

They were expecting to reopen closed roads and footpaths in Bridgnorth on Monday.

In Ironbridge Telford & Wrekin Council is preparing to start phase two of dismantling flood barriers after starting the clean up operation on Sunday.