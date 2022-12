The house fire took place on Claverley Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

Fire crews were sent to reports of a house fire in Shrewsbury on December 26, but it was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call after a house fire on Claverley Road at 9.22pm and mobilised two fire appliances.

However, the fire was already out when crews arrived so the scene was inspected and a stop message was received by the fire and rescue service at 9.33pm.