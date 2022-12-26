Tree planting to mark 40 years of affordable housing

One of the Willow Court residents, Gwyneth Jackson, helps Madge Shineton (right) plant the commemorative tree.

Shropshire Rural Housing gave all of its residents the opportunity to apply for a tree to plant in their garden or communal area, and the first one has been planted at the association’s first development in Hadnall.

The bungalows in Willow Court were built in 1982 for retired farmworkers - and Shropshire Rural Housing Association now owns more than 300 properties across the county.

A number of tenants joined Madge Shineton, who helped form the housing association in 1982, to plant the first commemorative tree in Willow Court.

Madge, who was an original Board member of Shropshire Rural, said: “These bungalows were built for people who worked hard in the fields of Shropshire, and our priority of providing affordable housing for rural communities has not changed in the 40 years since.

“I was delighted to meet some of the tenants and plant this commemorative tree, which we hope will stand here for many years to come.”

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said Hadnall was an appropriate place to mark the organisation’s 40th anniversary.

“It was wonderful to welcome Madge, who played such an important part in the association’s history, to plant the first tree with residents at our original development, which will be followed by more trees in our other sites across Shropshire,” he said.