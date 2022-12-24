'Staycations' will be popular in 2023 despite 'doom and gloom' says leisure boss

Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury

Many Brits turned to holidays in the UK rather than abroad during the Covid pandemic due to restrictions on foreign travel.

Barriers caused by Covid for foreign holidays have mostly been removed, giving holidaymakers the option again.

That, and the cost-of-living crisis, may cause concern among those in the UK holiday and leisure industry.

However, Salop Leisure's Tony Bywater believes more people will opt to remain in Britain for their holidays.

“I don’t subscribe to all the talk of doom and gloom," he said. "I think we are set for another very busy year. I think the business opportunities in 2023 are going to be fantastic for our industry.

“More people are going to want to stay in the UK next year and have the freedom to go on holiday or for a short break when they wish."

Salop Leisure, which has its main site in Shrewsbury as well as sales centres in Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, was named the UK’s top supplying dealer of pre-owned touring caravans in the Owner Satisfaction Awards 2023, based on surveys undertaken by Camping and Caravanning Club members and Practical Caravan magazine readers.

In addition, the company was runner-up in the UK’s best new caravan supplying dealers award, which it won last year.

“Being recognised in these awards makes the company very proud,” added Mr Bywater who reported that every part of the business had been busier in 2022.