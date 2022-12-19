Notification Settings

Feed a Family: Help for charity providing more than 500 Christmas dinners this year

By Sue AustinShrewsbury

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has contributed £1,500 towards a Shropshire charity’s initiative to provide 550 Christmas dinners for vulnerable people in the community.

Barratt Homes Sales Adviser Sarah Horton-Wood presenting the cheque to Karen Williams at Barnabus.

Barnabas Community Projects runs a wide range of projects in the community.

The donation from the developer will go towards ensuring vulnerable locals have a meal prepared for them over the festive period. Barratt Homes’ donation was made as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The charity, close to the The Lilies development, is working hard to ensure it reaches a large number of people to provide valuable support at an essential time of year.

Karen Williams, Foodbank PLUS Project Lead at Barnabas Community Projects, said: “We are a vital lifeline for those who are either vulnerable or facing a short-term crisis. We’re well known and at the heart of the community for clients, donors, and statutory services.

“Our ethos is to be an organisation that is in the community and of the community, supporting clients, statutory services, and telling the story to our donors and honouring their donations. Being local means all those stakeholders are important in that.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Barnabas Community Projects has launched a fantastic initiative ahead of a difficult period for many members of the Shropshire community, and we’re delighted to contribute £1,500 to the charity.

“Our Community Fund scheme allows us to help organisations such as this in the areas close to our developments and it’s vital that we work closely with local people to see how we can best help them.”

