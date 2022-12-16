Notification Settings

Man found died in car on busy trunk road

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Traffic officers puzzled by a car parked for hours in a lay-by on a busy trunk road found the driver had killed himself.

Coroner John Gittins
Gary Tolley, 55, of Crew Green was found in the driver's seat of a BMW alongside the A483 Gresford by-pass next Wrexham on August 1.

At an inquest in Ruthin on Friday (16). John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

In a statement, traffic officer Mathew Bone said he spotted the BMW while attending a broken-down vehicle on the opposite carriageway.

When he went to investigate he found Mr Tolley slumped in the driver’s seat.

Paramedics confirmed that Mr Tolley had died at the scene.

The coroner heard that the father of three and a maintenance engineer had been diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and that had affected his well-being.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are available day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

