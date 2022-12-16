Man found died in car on busy trunk road

Coroner John Gittins

Gary Tolley, 55, of Crew Green was found in the driver's seat of a BMW alongside the A483 Gresford by-pass next Wrexham on August 1.

At an inquest in Ruthin on Friday (16). John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

In a statement, traffic officer Mathew Bone said he spotted the BMW while attending a broken-down vehicle on the opposite carriageway.

When he went to investigate he found Mr Tolley slumped in the driver’s seat.

Paramedics confirmed that Mr Tolley had died at the scene.

The coroner heard that the father of three and a maintenance engineer had been diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and that had affected his well-being.