Festive fun planned at children's holiday clubs

Children enjoying themselves at a previous Crossbar Christmas holiday club.

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, is putting the finishing touches to a busy itinerary of activities.

Designed to keep children aged between four and 11 active and entertained, clubs will be held at eight Shropshire primary schools both before and after Christmas, from December 19 to 23 and then December 28 to 30.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: "The first week will be Christmas-themed with lots of Christmas games and activities, arts and crafts.

"There will be a visit from Santa to all eight holiday clubs when a present will be delivered to every child that attends, which is always a highlight of the week.

"Week two will have an 'I’m a Celebrity' theme, so the children can look forward to enjoying a range of games, activities, challenges and trials.

"The Christmas holiday clubs are always very popular with children. It’s a special time of year and they are very excited, with our clubs all about keeping children healthy, happy and active.

“The coaches also love this time of year, so we are really looking forward to running the clubs and we recommend early booking as places are limited.”

Crossbar’s team of coaches will feature in fun festive-themed videos for the 12 days of Christmas on the company's social media channels during December, with prizes available to be won.

The Christmas clubs, which will also feature a visit from Shropshire Paintball’s nerf gun arena, will be held in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School.

They will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

All eight of the Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches.