Charity receives more than £3,500 in Gary's memory

The money, which was raised through a football tournament and from a substantial donation from the Beefy Boys restaurant in Shrewsbury, has gone to Shropshire Epilepsy Support.

It has been handed over in memory of Gary Watkin, who died at the age of just 27, after a seizure.

The money was presented by his mother, Kim Davis, and staff from the Shrewsbury burger restaurant.

The football tournament, involving family and friends, was held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club in October.

Kim, who held a raffle at the event, with prizes donated by local businesses, said she was "delighted" that it had proved such a success.

The football tournament was organised by Gary's friend Eamonn Canfer and other friends and raised £600.

Beefy Boys handed over more than £3,100 after staff decided to donate a percentage of their tips to the fund – with members of Gary's family working at the restaurant.

Kim said: "Gary was a keen footballer and the tournament was a fitting tribute being held on October 29 on what would have been his 30th birthday.

"This was the second tournament to be held and the previous one raised £2,000 but this year's involved only family and friends.

"It is also wonderful that staff at Beefy Boys in Shrewsbury decided to donate 10 per cent of their tips and raised as much as £3,100 for the charity.

"We have members of the family who work at Beefy Boys.

"They are Gary's nieces Jodie Davies and Leah Davies and for the staff to have raised so much is really wonderful."