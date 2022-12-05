Hundreds turn out for poignant remembrance service

Hundreds of people turned out for the poignant remembrance service, which returned in-person for the first time since 2019.

Staff and volunteers from Severn Hospice have spent months preparing for the charity's first in-person Lights of Love event since 2019.

Held at its hospice in Bicton, Shrewsbury, on Sunday the hour-long service of reflection saw hundreds of people come together under the night sky, around a 25ft-high Christmas tree covered in thousands of twinkling lights.

Jessica Druce, from the charity’s fundraising team said: “Lights of Love is emotional for anyone who attends and hosting it at the hospice was all about recognising the deep connection people might have to us.

“The tree with its lights dedicated to the memory of loved ones we have cared for and supported looked beautiful and it was wonderful to be able to come together for the first time since 2019.”

Lights of Love has been a well-attended seasonal event, and before the pandemic was held each year at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury.

Jessica added: “We have lots more outside space now we have the new Community Services Centre at Bicton, so we were able to use the space and have that connection.”

The hospice’s staff, volunteers and outside agencies came together to create the new-look event – which was also broadcast live on the day on the charity’s website.

“I must say a massive thanks to everyone who attended,” said Jessica. “And to our staff and volunteers and the businesses on Clayton Way Business Park who let us use their car parking space to the bands who provided the music and our readers. Painted Life filmed the service, Sound innovations provided the sound and Jamie Williams from Storm Machine Entertainment organised the stage.

“I also want to say thank you to Arscott Farm for the wonderful Christmas tree they donated. It really brought the spirit of Christmas to the occasion.

“This was the first time we’d used the venue so it has been a learning curve for us. We’ve asked people who were there to tell us what they thought too – we do this for them as we see Lights of Love is part of our continuing care. We’ve put a form on our website which anyone can use. https://forms.office.com/e/9fDj8hjrae.”

A recording of the service will remain on the hospice’s dedicated Lights of Love page over the Christmas period at www.severnhospice.org.uk/lights.