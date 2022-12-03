'And we're back!' - Shrewsbury pub reopens in time for Christmas after revamp and name change

Artists' impression of the pub. Copyright: With Pencils (withpencils.com)

The Coleham Tap, formerly The Crown, Coleham, in Shrewsbury, is back open after the doors were shut for a revamp at the beginning of November.

A statement on the venue's social media said: "And we're back! Serving food until 9pm, Bar open until 11. Can't wait for you all to see what we've done!"

Several punters said they "can't wait" to see the updated pub and that it "looks amazing".

Earlier this year brewer and pub company Marstons was given planning permission to carry out works on the Grade II Listed building which sits on the riverbank at Longden Coleham.

Pubgoers can expect to see brand new signs, logos and panels on the outside and a host of internal works. It will include some demolition, the formation of disabled toilets and a boiler room, creation of new openings, a fireplace, a complete remodelling and associated works.

Shropshire Council planners agreed earlier this year that the proposed alteration and additions to the signage would have no adverse impact on the historic fabric of the building and "would preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the building and ensure its long term preservation".

They added that the development "will help ensure the long-term future maintenance and preservation of the listed building and continue to secure its optimum viable use."

The inside of the pub was due to get brand new furniture while existing seating booths are removed, with the formation of a snug within the front room of the hostelry, new colour scheme with the addition of brick slips and barrel staves for feature walls.

The outside has had a full lick of paint with exterior joinery benefiting from a new colour scheme to the front of the façade.