Multi-award winning Ginger and Spice Festival gets cash boost for 2025 event

Market Drayton Town Council has provided £1,486 in funding towards the Ginger and Spice Festival, which will take place on September 27.

The annual event draws thousands of visitors each year, transforming Market Drayton's main high streets into a hive of activity.

From left: Sarah Hopcroft, Councillor Tim Manton, Colin Mountford-Smith and Julia Roberts. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council

The festival, now in its ninth year, aims to celebrate and champion the unique culinary heritage and historical links of gingerbread to the north Shropshire town.

It seeks to promote local food producers, the town's weekly markets, suppliers, community groups and places of historical interest and significance in and around the area.

Organisers have expressed their gratitude to the town council for the funding.

Festival director Julia Roberts said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have received grant support once again from Market Drayton Town Council for this year’s Ginger & Spice Festival. It was a real pleasure to take part in the cheque presentation with the mayor of Market Drayton, Councillor Tim Manton.

"We are incredibly grateful for this continued support, which plays a vital role in helping us deliver a safe, secure, and welcoming event for all to enjoy.

"A heartfelt thank you to Market Drayton Town Council for backing our community celebration!"

Amongst several accolades, the Ginger and Spice Festival won the 'Giving Back' category at the UK and Ireland Micro Business Awards in 2022.

The festival also holds a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Decorating Gingerbread Men Simultaneously'.

Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, presented organisers of the festival with a cheque outside the town hall. He said it is important that the local authority supports prominent and popular local events.

He said: "We assist with the funding of the festival because it is a fantastic event in the calendar and brings in lots of people.

"It is synonymous with the history of our town and the gingerbread element. It is fantastic news that we can support it once again and I am really pleased that we have been able to help.

"I am really looking forward to it."