Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for information after 78-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with bin lorry

By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished:

Police are appealing for information about a crash that killed a 78-year-old motorcyclist.

The junction on the A528 where the crash happened. Photo: Google
The junction on the A528 where the crash happened. Photo: Google

The biker was involved in a collision with a bin lorry on the A528 Shrewsbury Road, which links Shrewsbury and Ellesmere, at Preston Gubbals on Friday afternoon.

West Mercia Police said the BMW K75 motorbike and white Mercedes refuse truck collided just after midday at the junction for Bomere Heath and Merrington, about five miles north of Shrewsbury.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but could not save the rider.

In statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the death of the motorcyclist, now known to be a 78-year-old man.

A spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a male motorcyclist in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Now, police are appealing for witnesses of the collision to aid with their investigation. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Pc Tom Symonds by email at tom.symonds@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident 197 of 25 November.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Ellesmere
Oswestry
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News