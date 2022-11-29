Appeal for information after 78-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with bin lorry

The junction on the A528 where the crash happened. Photo: Google

The biker was involved in a collision with a bin lorry on the A528 Shrewsbury Road, which links Shrewsbury and Ellesmere, at Preston Gubbals on Friday afternoon.

West Mercia Police said the BMW K75 motorbike and white Mercedes refuse truck collided just after midday at the junction for Bomere Heath and Merrington, about five miles north of Shrewsbury.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but could not save the rider.

In statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the death of the motorcyclist, now known to be a 78-year-old man.

A spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a male motorcyclist in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”