Tex Calton with his English Rose

Tex, a former musician in the British Army and a Major in the army cadets, is in Denver, Colorado, for Thanksgiving with his American wife, Peggy.

He is watching the England/USA game with his brothers-in-law and knows that he will be hugely outnumbered.

"I have lived in Shrewsbury for 25 years after retiring from the army at Copthorne barracks," he said.