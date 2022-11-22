County MP visits Falklands to mark 40th anniversary of conflict

Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, visited the islands as part of events to commemorate the milestone of the 1982 conflict with Argentina.

Mr Kawczynski also met Princess Anne during the visit, as she laid a wreath at the 1982 Liberation Memorial in Port Stanley.

The Shrewsbury MP's visit was as part of an official All-Party Parliamentary Group delegation.

As well as commemorating the anniversary of the Falklands War, the delegation has been meeting with residents, politicians, and officials to learn more about the issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the islands.

Mr Kawczynski laid a wreath at the memorial, with a note saying "the people of Shrewsbury and Shropshire stand together with their brothers and sisters in the Falkland Islands".

The Conservative MP said: "I am honoured to have been invited to visit the Falkland Islands.

"Their choice to remain a British Overseas Territory must be respected, and I am pleased that successive British Governments have been committed to supporting this decision.

"Travelling here to commemorate the repulsion of the invasion by Argentina in 1982 is a signal of Britain’s unwavering commitment to the people of the Falkland Islands.

"We must never forget the bravery and sacrifice made by those to liberate these Islands. Their legacy is what we see today, a prosperous and thriving territory that is part of the British family."