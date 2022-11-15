Notification Settings

Santa Claus is coming to town for Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished:

Santa Claus is coming to the county town ready for its Christmas lights switch on.

Santa will be at the bottom of Pride Hill
Santa will be at the bottom of Pride Hill

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has arranged for a Santa sleigh with Father Christmas on board to be positioned at the bottom of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury before and after the Christmas Cracker ceremony on Wednesday, November 23.

The sleigh, which will be towed into town with a vehicle loaned by Furrows Group Ltd, will be on Pride Hill from 5pm until 8pm.

Rotarian Fred McDonogh, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club who will supply the sleigh for the special occasion, said: “This is the first opportunity of the festive season for families with young children to come along and see Santa.

“He will be happy to have photographs taken and at the same time we shall have elves around the sleigh supervising and also raising money for charity.

“So on the night of November 23 there will be a warm welcome to the young and not so young for what has become one of the major highlights of the season.”

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

