Santa Claus is coming to town for Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

Santa will be at the bottom of Pride Hill

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has arranged for a Santa sleigh with Father Christmas on board to be positioned at the bottom of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury before and after the Christmas Cracker ceremony on Wednesday, November 23.

The sleigh, which will be towed into town with a vehicle loaned by Furrows Group Ltd, will be on Pride Hill from 5pm until 8pm.

Rotarian Fred McDonogh, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club who will supply the sleigh for the special occasion, said: “This is the first opportunity of the festive season for families with young children to come along and see Santa.

“He will be happy to have photographs taken and at the same time we shall have elves around the sleigh supervising and also raising money for charity.