Council leader withdraws motion as saga of Shrewsbury footpath goes on

The Dana steps

Shrewsbury Town Council wants to build a path from The Dana around the wall of the Grade I Listed Shrewsbury Castle to improve accessibility for elderly people, wheelchair users and mums with prams.

The land is owned by Shropshire Horticultural Society and councillors lined up to criticise the organisers of the town's annual flower show for "standing in the way" of a decision being made when they met to discuss the issue on Monday.

Town council leader Alan Mosley's motion slammed the SHS for "resolutely standing in the way of progress - and we continue to be thwarted by their reluctance to address this much-needed development."

During the debate he said the situation "really is scandalous" and claimed society members were "stalwarts antagonistic to progress" and claimed they were displaying intransigence.

He added: "I am not doing this out of malice but doing it as a last resort.

"I regret the falling-out but hope this brings it to a head."

Seconding Councillor Mosley's motion Councillor Nat Green called a footpath a "no-brainer, something the town has been crying out for."

Councillor Kevin Pardy said the horticultural society should be "ashamed of themselves."

Town clerk Helen Ball told the meeting she had received a response from Shropshire Horticultural Society's Michael Burton in which he expressed empathy with the town council and said he was keen to see a resolution.

But he said a crucial meeting had failed to happen in February when an online meeting failed. The organisation of the Shrewsbury Flower Show then got in the way.

But he said a meeting in December should resolve the situation.

He called on the town council to "carefully rephrase the motion or postpone it" until after the next meeting of the society, the meeting was told.

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall asked that the issue be postponed to the next meeting to avoid being "unnecessarily antagonistic".

Her call was repeated by Councillor David Vasmer who said the town council should come back to the issue later in the hope that it would be resolved.