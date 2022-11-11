Society will decide on Shrewsbury path this year after flower show struggles halted progress

The Dana steps

Shropshire Horticultural Society's Michael Burton said the group has not got round to deciding its stance on a new Dana footpath in Shrewsbury due to volunteers dealing with difficulties to do with the Shrewsbury Flower Show this year.

It comes ahead of Shrewsbury Town Council leader Alan Mosley tabling a motion criticising the society for "thwarting" attempts to build the path.

The authority has wanted to build a path from The Dana around the wall of the Grade I-listed Shrewsbury Castle to improve accessibility for old people, wheelchair users and mums with prams. The society owns the land so the council needs the group to be on board.

Mr Burton said: "We understand the object of the exercise. For people with general mobility issues, the steps are dangerous. The obvious suggestion is to do as the town council wants.

"I have been in discussions and have had meetings on site. It was due to go before our committee in February this year, but unfortunately it coincided with us getting into the staging of a very challenging show. We were discovering exhibitors were no longer in business. We have a small team of volunteers and the flower show takes a lot of organising.

"The timing of Councillor Mosley's motion is unfortunate. We're getting it back on the agenda to make a decision by the end of the year."

He added: "Speaking for myself and not for the society as a whole, I can see the merits."

Mr Burton also said he hopes Councillor Mosley's motion does not affect the thinking of society members when they come to a view.

A scheme was agreed around 20 years ago which would have seen a path go through the wall, across part of the gardens and onto the pavement. It was never implemented, and fresh plans were submitted in 2017, receiving the backing of Historic England on the proviso that high quality materials were used and appropriate care was given to the "sensitive" area.