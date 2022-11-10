Notification Settings

National Highways to keep reviewing traffic measures at key roundabout after huge delays

Highways bosses say they will continue to review measures at a key roundabout after temporary traffic lights led to huge tailbacks earlier this week.

Damage caused to the roundabout
National Highways switched off temporary traffic lights at Shrewsbury's Emstrey Island on the A5 this morning, with traffic moving freely through the junction.

It came after the lights led to major tailbacks from Shrewsbury towards Telford during Wednesday morning's rush hour, with traffic queuing back for several miles along the M54.

A spokesman for National Highways said that they would be reviewing and adapting the system to keep traffic moving.

He said: “Our contractors remain on site at the junction while we monitor and adapt the system to optimise the signals and this temporary traffic management solution. As part of that work the signals were temporarily switched off earlier today.

“We will continue to review and manage the system as we balance the need to keep road users safe and traffic moving as smoothly as possible.”

The need for the temporary traffic lights came after the fixed signals at the roundabout were destroyed in a crash, which also wiped out three control boxes for the lights, and contaminated the ground with oil.

National Highways is working on replacing the lights and the control boxes.

