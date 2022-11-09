Shropshire museums welcome £500k arts funding

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is part of the Shropshire museums service

Last week the Arts Council England announced ongoing support for a number organisations in the county.

One of those was Shropshire Council's museum's service – which will receive £188,999 each year for the next three years.

In a statement the museum's service said the money would "make a step change in providing a more inclusive children and young people’s cultural offer".

They added that it would "embed community engagement" within the flagship British Museums partnership project, as well as supporting a "more inclusive offer" for Shropshire museums with a countywide consultation project for smaller museums and co-curated and family friendly touring exhibitions.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “The funding from the Arts Council’s National Portfolio scheme will be shared over three years and allows us to further develop our ambitions to improve and enhance the museum service in Shropshire.

“Last year we were delighted to announce that Shrewsbury Museum & Gallery would be working in partnership with the British Museum to create the UK’s first pre-Roman British Museum Partnership Gallery and this is exactly the sort of collaboration and partnership working we would like to explore.

“Our innovative approach and keenness to offer children and young people access to cultural programmes and events has been recognised and rewarded. Our team has excelled, and we are looking forward to seeing our programme grow.”

Fay Bailey, Shropshire Council museums and archive manager, added: “We are absolutely delighted to become a National Portfolio Organisation and wish to extend our thanks to Arts Council England for their support.

“This much needed funding package will help us to develop our partnership with the British Museum, to extend our inclusive volunteering package across Shropshire Council’s cultural venues and to continue to develop our high-quality programme of co-curated family friendly exhibitions and events.”