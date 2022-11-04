Road closed after bus crash in north Shropshire

There are reports on AA Traffic News that there have been two separate crashes on the A528 both ways from Crosemere Road to Colemere turn-off on the road that links Shrewsbury, Cockshutt and Ellesmere.

Oswestry police tweeted at 2.20pm on Friday: "Road is closed between Cockshutt and Ellesmere, Shropshire. Please take alternative route."

AA Traffic News said: "A528. Road closed, crash, slow traffic both ways from Crosemere Road to Colemere turn-off. Road closed and slow traffic due to two crashes on . Two separate accidents have happened on the stretch, affecting traffic travelling between Ellesmere and Shrewsbury."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was called out at 12.44pm to Whitemere, Ellesmere

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Ellesmere with an operations officer also in attendance.

The land ambulance service and the police were also reported at the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: "Road traffic collision involving a passenger bus on it's side. No persons trapped. Fire service assisted in making vehicle safe."

The fire service stop message for that incident was received at 1.18pm on Friday.