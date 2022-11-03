From left; Josephine Bennett, Glenys Wheeler (WI county chairman), Sue Pearson, Tina Carser and Rev Pat Aldred

The abbey, on Abbey Foregate, received the blanket of poppies from the Shropshire Women's Institute after the group asked if they could use the church for their latest display.

Now hundreds of brightly coloured crochet poppies are flooding the abbey's walls in a vibrant but sombre display of remembrance for those lost in Britain's wars.

Parish administrator Steven Swinden said: "The institute approached us and said they had done these displays in a few places in the past and wanted to set one up in the abbey.

A beautiful Poppy display has been created by members of Shropshire WI and is on display at Shrewsbury Abbey this month..

"They spent all day here on Thursday setting up this cascade display. We also put a cross next to it which actually usually stands on the other side of the abbey."

The Women's Institute usually holds poppy displays for Remembrance Sunday, remembering their own past and selfless actions during the First and Second World War.

Mr Swinden said: "We are absolutely blessed by the WI, we have already has so many people saying they must come and look at the poppies. It's just so wonderful.

"We put poppies down on Remembrance Day to remember those fallen in the Flanders, but having this semi-permanent fixture for over three weeks, it just focuses our minds on the fact that we shouldn't forget, and we won't forget."

The poppy display will stay at the abbey for three weeks until November 17, when it will be taken down and re-purposed.

Mr Swinden added: "We have to hand it to the WI, they love doing this work and they're very good at it. All I can say is that pictures do not do it justice, it's absolutely marvellous, it's heart-warming."