Two Shropshire stores at risk as Claire's Accessories goes up for sale
Over 1,500 jobs could be at risk as high street fashion accessories retailer Claire's Accessories eyes up a potential sell-off.
The high-street fashion accessories retailer has about 280 stores across the UK, including in Telford and Shrewsbury.
The firm has reportedly appointed restructuring consultants Interpath Advisory to explore a potential sale and restructuring of its UK operations, a move which could lead to around a third of the brand's stores closing. Interpath declined to comment.
The chain has not confirmed which locations could come under threat.
The move comes as the company battles mounting debts, including a £355m repayment which is due in December 2026.
One retail industry executive, speaking to Sky News earlier this week, said: “It is likely we’ll see a significant trimming of the store estate, potentially up to a third of locations, in an attempt to protect the core business and make the UK arm investable.”
Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Illinois, Claire’s has long been a fixture in shopping centres, particularly popular with teenagers and younger children for its affordable jewellery, hair accessories and ear piercing services.
The company has a unit in the Telford Centre in Telford, and also operates in the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury.