Two Shropshire stores at risk as Claire's Accessories goes up for sale

The high-street fashion accessories retailer has about 280 stores across the UK, including in Telford and Shrewsbury.

The firm has reportedly appointed restructuring consultants Interpath Advisory to explore a potential sale and restructuring of its UK operations, a move which could lead to around a third of the brand's stores closing. Interpath declined to comment.

The chain has not confirmed which locations could come under threat.

Claire's Accessories, Shrewsbury (Image: Darwin Centre)

The move comes as the company battles mounting debts, including a £355m repayment which is due in December 2026.

One retail industry executive, speaking to Sky News earlier this week, said: “It is likely we’ll see a significant trimming of the store estate, potentially up to a third of locations, in an attempt to protect the core business and make the UK arm investable.”

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Illinois, Claire’s has long been a fixture in shopping centres, particularly popular with teenagers and younger children for its affordable jewellery, hair accessories and ear piercing services.

The company has a unit in the Telford Centre in Telford, and also operates in the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury.