Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews called to unattended camp fire in Shrewsbury nature reserve

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Firefighters were called to an unattended camp fire in a nature reserve in a Shropshire town.

Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve. Photo: Google
Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve. Photo: Google

The blaze happened at Rea Valley Nature Reserve in Shrewsbury.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 4.25pm on Thursday, October 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Shrewsbury. Small unattended camp fire extinguished using buckets of water and knapsack sprayer.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."

It comes after repeated warnings that fires are banned on Shrewsbury Town Council land and perpetrators could face fines and legal action.

During the summer, the authority warned people not to hold barbecues on multiple occasions. And this month the council said anyone starting illegal bonfires would face prosecution.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News