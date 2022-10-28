Fire crews called to unattended camp fire in Shrewsbury nature reserve

Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve. Photo: Google

The blaze happened at Rea Valley Nature Reserve in Shrewsbury.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 4.25pm on Thursday, October 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Shrewsbury. Small unattended camp fire extinguished using buckets of water and knapsack sprayer.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."

It comes after repeated warnings that fires are banned on Shrewsbury Town Council land and perpetrators could face fines and legal action.