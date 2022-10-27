Notification Settings

Two-vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury causes commuter delays

By Megan Jones

A crash involving two vehicles on the A5 near Shrewsbury slowed commuter traffic to a crawl this evening.

Motorists faced three miles of heavy congestion on the eastbound A5 from Shrewsbury to Wellington on Thursday night, with one lane closed due to a collision involving two vehicles close to Shrewsbury.

Traffic was moving slowly from the Preston Island in Shrewsbury to Junction 7 of the M54 in Wellington, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

There were earlier reports of a broken down lorry causing disruption on the eastbound A5 during rush hour.

Officers from West Mercia Police attended the scene of the crash.

National Highways advised motorists to allow an extra 25 to 30 minutes on to their journey time if passing through the area.

Shrewsbury
News
Wellington
Telford
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

