Two-vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury causes commuter delays

Motorists faced three miles of heavy congestion on the eastbound A5 from Shrewsbury to Wellington on Thursday night, with one lane closed due to a collision involving two vehicles close to Shrewsbury.

Traffic was moving slowly from the Preston Island in Shrewsbury to Junction 7 of the M54 in Wellington, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

Collision cleared and all lanes open on the #A5 southbound between #A49 near #Shrewsbury (east) and #M54



Please allow time for delays to ease. Just under 3 miles of congestion, added extra journey time of 30 to 35 minutes.



Safe travels. pic.twitter.com/shjTzZm1eY — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) October 27, 2022

There were earlier reports of a broken down lorry causing disruption on the eastbound A5 during rush hour.

Officers from West Mercia Police attended the scene of the crash.