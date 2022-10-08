Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Location of Shrewsbury's new HMV store confirmed as retailer hints at opening date

By David StubbingsShrewsburyPublished: Comments

HMV will be taking over a shopping centre unit left by a clothing store after it shuts next week.

HMV's previous store in the Pride Hill Centre
HMV's previous store in the Pride Hill Centre

River Island, which is located on the top floor of the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury town centre, will close on Saturday, October 15.

Shropshire Council has now confirmed that it will be replaced by the entertainment retailer.

Last month HMV announced it was returning to Shrewsbury for the first time since January 2021 when its previous store in the Pride Hill Centre closed as the shopping centre was locked up ahead of redevelopment.

Shopping centre bosses had promised that the new store would be "bigger and better than before and in a prominent location".

An HMV spokeswoman said the retailer is aiming to open the store in late November, however no date has yet been confirmed.

The River Island store in Shrewsbury is closing next week

River Island's Shrewsbury store currently has a sign in the window confirming its impending closure.

The sign reads: "Hey Shrewsbury, we're closing from Saturday 15th October.

"You can still visit us at your nearest store, Telford.

"Thank you for shopping with us. We'll see you soon."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Business
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News