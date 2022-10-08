Location of Shrewsbury's new HMV store confirmed as retailer hints at opening date

HMV's previous store in the Pride Hill Centre

River Island, which is located on the top floor of the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury town centre, will close on Saturday, October 15.

Shropshire Council has now confirmed that it will be replaced by the entertainment retailer.

Last month HMV announced it was returning to Shrewsbury for the first time since January 2021 when its previous store in the Pride Hill Centre closed as the shopping centre was locked up ahead of redevelopment.

Shopping centre bosses had promised that the new store would be "bigger and better than before and in a prominent location".

An HMV spokeswoman said the retailer is aiming to open the store in late November, however no date has yet been confirmed.

The River Island store in Shrewsbury is closing next week

River Island's Shrewsbury store currently has a sign in the window confirming its impending closure.

The sign reads: "Hey Shrewsbury, we're closing from Saturday 15th October.

"You can still visit us at your nearest store, Telford.