Firefighters attended two blazes in different parts of the county.

One fire engine was scrambled from Shrewsbury to Hook-a-Gate, just outside Bayston Hill, at 5.25pm on Friday.

Crew members used a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident which was declared over at 8.58pm.

Earlier in the evening two fire appliances were scrambled to Ball Lane, in Oswestry, at 6.09pm on Friday and used a ladder and chimney rods to deal with the incident.