Mighty Wurlitzer organ plays its final tune at Shrewsbury nightclub after 34 years

David Lobban plays at Shrewsbury Butter Market where it was the last organ concert

The organ, which has been housed there since 1988, is being moved out to make more space for an expansion of the stage and other areas at Howard Street Venue as the owners look to adapt to trading conditions.

Michael Carter plays the organ for the final concert of its kind at Shrewsbury Buttermarket

The Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust has been looking after the historic instrument and organising many concerts over the years to keep it going.

The Wurlitzer has a unique sound and even though this organ originally came from the USA, the technology was invented in the UK and it is believed to be Shropshire's only permanent theatre pipe organ in a public venue.

Trustees planned a final afternoon of iconic music, memories and more with a variety of organists providing the tunes.

Michael Carter plays before the packed out venue for the final organ concert held there

Spokesman for the trust Edward Hordley said they were looking for an alternative venue for the iconic organ but assured fans the organ would be placed in safe storage in the meantime.

He said: "We would like to thank the owner of the Buttermarket, as well as staff members past and present for housing us in their building for over 30 years, and for allowing us to bring the sound our special Mighty Wurlitzer to hundreds, if not thousands of people.