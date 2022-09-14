Grant fund launched for community projects along the Cambrian Lines - including in Shropshire

The Cambrian Line

Grants of up to £1,500 are available for community projects within a six mile radius of the Cambrian Main Line or Cambrian Coast Line that alleviate social isolation and improve health and wellbeing.

The Cambrian Railway Partnership’s Community Support Fund is administered by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) and is being delivered in partnership with Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations (CAVO), Mantell Gwynedd, Community Resource Shropshire and PAVO.

Stuart Williams, who chairs the Cambrian Railway Partnership chair, said: “We hope to be able to support many organisations local to the Cambrian Line from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth, and Machynlleth to Pwllheli, to alleviate social isolation and generally improve people’s health and wellbeing.”

The fund is open to constituted community groups, charities and Community Interest Companies.

The grant will fund new or existing activities that meet the objectives of the scheme.

Deadline for applications is noon on Friday, October 14 2022. For more information and support, contact PAVO (Powys) 01597 822191 www.pavo.org.uk, or Community Resource (Shropshire) 01743 3606410 www.community-resource.org.uk .

The Cambrian Lines span 120 miles from Shrewsbury in Shropshire through Powys to Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, changing at Machynlleth will take you along the Wales Coast through Gwynedd to Pwllheli. Train services are operated by Transport for Wales and serve 34 stations.