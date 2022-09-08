Heavy traffic reported after traffic lights fail at key Shropshire roundabout

A generic photo of traffic lights.

Four way lights have been placed on Battlefield Road/Featherbed Lane but police say they have failed at about 11.30 and there is heavy traffic in the area.

Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "For those local to Shrewsbury, please be aware that the four way traffic lights on Battlefield Road/Featherbed Lane are not working.

"This is causing some congestion. Highways have been informed to attend and fix the issue #PleaseBePatient"

The AA Traffic News website says the issue was first reported at 10.13am and they say there is heavy traffic and to approach with care,

"Heavy traffic due to traffic signal failure on A5112 Whitchurch Road at Featherbed Lane. Approach with care," says the traffic website.