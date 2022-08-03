Tickets up for grabs after £28m revamp of Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

The building, believed to be the first with an iron frame and the forerunner to the modern day skyscraper, is one of Shropshire's most historically significant, and is in the final stages of an eight-year restoration programme.

It will open on Saturday, September 10.

Advance tickets are available online to visit the site and explore the new exhibition, called The Mill.

Historic England's Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings project lead, said: “Launching the ticket sales for the new exhibition brings us yet another step closer to the exciting moment when we throw the doors open for people to come and visit Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

"After years of restoration work, we can’t wait to welcome visitors from all over Shrewsbury and beyond to visit this fascinating and important site and learn more about its role in the region and in shaping the modern world.”

The Mill will bring to life the story of this iconic monument to the industrial revolution and the people involved in its past.

Built in 1797, the Grade I listed Main Mill is the world’s first multi-storey, cast iron-framed building. The strength that iron gave to the Main Mill was the innovative leap needed to allow buildings to be built taller and is now therefore described as “the grandparent of the modern skyscraper”.

Now fully restored by site owners, Historic England, the Main Mill and Kiln are opening for the first time as a visitor destination, café and workspace.

The Mill will detail the development of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and its crucial role in the industrial revolution. With digital and hands-on activities, it will feature the stories of the lives of the workers, engineers, soldiers and entrepreneurs who played their part in one of the greatest heritage transformations of all time. The exhibition will also tell the story of those who campaigned to save and re-purpose the landmark for future generations to enjoy.

The ground floor of the historic Main Mill will also have a new independent Turned Wood Café, run by the owners of The Green Wood Café in Coalbrookdale.

Next to this it will also feature a new shop, featuring plenty of products from local producers.

Historic England says it has sought to use methods to help tackle climate change in the redevelopment. Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has a ground-source heat pump, has maximised use of natural lighting and ventilation and contains reused materials. Floor tiles from the site’s earliest days as a flax mill have been incorporated into window ledges.

The restoration of the Grade I listed Main Mill and the Grade II listed Kiln at the Flaxmill Maltings is taking place, supported by a £20.7 million grant thanks to National Lottery players through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, combined with the additional funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership via its Growth Deal with Government, and from project partners Historic England, Shropshire Council and the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings.

Robyn Llewellyn, a regional director for The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are thrilled to have supported the redevelopment of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings with a grant of £20.7 million, made possible thanks to National Lottery players. I would also like to thank Historic England and The Friends of Flaxmill Maltings for their tireless efforts in bringing this important heritage site back to life, ensuring its trailblazing history is preserved for all to celebrate.”