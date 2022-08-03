Flower Show changes for members' enclosure

Shrewsbury Flower Show

Luxury caterers Comyn Bruce and Jimbos Bars are urging members to be aware of the changes which means members will have to take along their bank cards, and book in advance.

A spokesperson for the caterers, said: "For members looking for something a bit special, an elegant two-course seated lunch will be served in the Members’ Restaurant between noon – 3pm. Members are asked to book their table in the restaurant in advance, choosing a time slot and day at the time of booking.

"On both days service starts in the Members’ Restaurant with complimentary tea or coffee which will be available between 8.30am – 10am. Members will also be able to purchase a hearty breakfast from 8.30am. in the Members' Buffet."

Throughout the day there will be hot and cold snacks in the buffet and, for those hungry in the evening, there will be a choice of classic comfort food dishes available from 7 – 10pm.

"This will all be served on biodegradable plates to reduce environmental impact in line with environmental policies."

"The Members’ Enclosure and Marquee is an ideal place to enjoy a relaxing drink or a bite to eat with a number of tables and chairs provided. We request that neither food nor drink, purchased elsewhere, are brought into the Members’ Marquee and Enclosure.