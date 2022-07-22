Scammers pose as Shrewsbury vets to con missing pet owners

Medivet in Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury, have said con artists have been posing as members of staff from their veterinary practice, telling owners to give bank details over the phone to get their pets back.

A spokesman for the practice said: "We have been made aware that owners of missing pets have been receiving phone calls from people posing as members of staff from Medivet Sutton Farm. These scammers tell the pet owners that their missing pet has been found and is at our vets, and in order to get their pet back, they must give their bank details over the phone to pay.