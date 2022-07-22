Notification Settings

Scammers pose as Shrewsbury vets to con missing pet owners

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Cruel scammers have been posing as vets, trying to con owners of missing pets out of cash.

Medivet in Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury, have said con artists have been posing as members of staff from their veterinary practice, telling owners to give bank details over the phone to get their pets back.

A spokesman for the practice said: "We have been made aware that owners of missing pets have been receiving phone calls from people posing as members of staff from Medivet Sutton Farm. These scammers tell the pet owners that their missing pet has been found and is at our vets, and in order to get their pet back, they must give their bank details over the phone to pay.

"This is a scam. We would not ask for money for a service such as this. If you receive any similar phone calls and want to check their legitimacy, please call the practice on 01743 352274."

