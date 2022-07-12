Notification Settings

Shropshire choir helps charity to tune of £3,000

By Matthew Panter

A Shropshire choir turned musical notes into the money kind as it raised nearly £3,000 for charity.

The Shropshire Rock Choir sing-a-thon outside of St Alkmunds Church in Shrewsbury
Shropshire Rock Choir members took on a marathon 12-hour charity sing-a-thon to raise funds for Shrewsbury Food Hub, Telford Crisis Support and Bridgnorth Food Bank.

The event took place at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury and choir leader Rowan Richards said: "We are thrilled to raise just under £3,000.

"It was a fantastic day, blessed with brilliant weather, and it felt like a community event, which is exactly what we wanted."

Rowan Richards at the Rock Choir sing-a-thon outside of St Alkmunds Church in Shrewsbury.

"Everyone seemed to enjoy it and we received a lot of positive comments so hopefully we will do another one next year."

The event included something for everyone, from pop to musical theatre and classical.

Rock Choir Shropshire performs at community events across Shrewsbury, Telford and Bridgnorth.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

