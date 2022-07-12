Shropshire choir helps charity to tune of £3,000

The Shropshire Rock Choir sing-a-thon outside of St Alkmunds Church in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Rock Choir members took on a marathon 12-hour charity sing-a-thon to raise funds for Shrewsbury Food Hub, Telford Crisis Support and Bridgnorth Food Bank.

The event took place at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury and choir leader Rowan Richards said: "We are thrilled to raise just under £3,000.

"It was a fantastic day, blessed with brilliant weather, and it felt like a community event, which is exactly what we wanted."

Rowan Richards at the Rock Choir sing-a-thon outside of St Alkmunds Church in Shrewsbury.

"Everyone seemed to enjoy it and we received a lot of positive comments so hopefully we will do another one next year."

The event included something for everyone, from pop to musical theatre and classical.