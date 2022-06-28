An artist's impression of the mixed use development approved by the council

The CPO has been made so that the redevelopment for the Flaxmill Maltings site in Ditherington can be finished off.

Shropshire Council granted planning permission to Historic England for a mixed use development on the Spring Gardens site. It includes new housing and commercial, business and service uses.

Back in April, Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed to prepare the way to use a CPO to buy all the land needed for the redevelopment. Once they have done that ownership will be passed to Historic England.

Councillors considered it so important to the future of the town that the plan went ahead that they loaded the gun on the CPO. The issuing of the notice now means the trigger has been pulled on the process.

Notices have appeared in the area around the site, with a deadline of July 22 for any objections.

Objections to, as well as any submissions in support of, the order should be sent to The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities at the following address: Planning Casework Unit, 23 Stephenson Street, Birmingham B2 4BH, or via email to PCU@levellingup.gov.uk before close of business on 22 July 2022.