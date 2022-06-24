Notification Settings

Time running out to enter Severn Hospice's summer raffle

By Matthew Panter

Supporters of a Shropshire charity have just days left to be in with a chance of winning £5,000 in its summer raffle.

Members of staff in the new gardens - with raffle tickets.
Severn Hospice launched its fundraising raffle in April and now there is just under a week to go until sales close.

The hospice provides all its care for free but has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends in doing so. The raffle is a key contributor to that fundraising drive – and also gives ticket-buyers the chance to win a £5,000 jackpot.

And, as there are 42 other cash prizes to be won the raffle is a big draw for the charity which supports thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Karen Swindells, the charity’s lottery manager, said: “Buying tickets for our summer raffle is a win, win. Ticketholders are in with the chance of winning cash prizes, with the top one being for £5,000 and we win by receiving much needed funds which allow us to continue supporting local people who need the vital care we provide.

“If it was me, and I won the top prize, I would go on a really nice holiday – it is something I have been looking forward to for the last couple of years and I would donate some back to Severn Hospice. In fact, this does happen quite a lot, and just illustrates how generous and loyal our supporters are."

Raffle tickets are available to buy online at severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/raffle. Players must be aged over 16

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

