Changes being made at Redwoods Centre after patient who absconded was found dead

Susan Robdale

Sue Robdale, 60, of Kenwood Road, Copthorne, went missing from the centre on October 9, 2021, having climbed over the fence of the garden.

Her body was found three quarters of a mile away in a pond by a couple out walking on October 10.

The inquest in Shrewsbury was told she probably used a flower pot to stand on to get over the fence at the Redwoods Centre, which cares for patients with acute mental health problems.

She had been moved from one of the adult wards to the Holly ward which was mainly for the over-65s .

Her family told Shropshire's senior coroner Mr John Ellery on the first day of the inquest that the move had been her darkest fear. Her partner, Richard Smith, said she had an abiding fear of dying alone in a dementia ward.

On Tuesday the jury heard a report into Miss Robdale's death from Sandra Gonnelly.

It said moveable furniture in the Holly ward garden had been removed and the fence had been raised from 1.9 metres to 2.4 metres.

This was not as high as three other wards because the ward had older patients who would not be able to get over it.

Ms Gonnelly said there had been a lack of observation when Miss Robdale had been in the garden.

"It was not considered there was a risk of her absconding."

The report also said that there had been an underestimation of the level of risk of harm and a lack of curiosity into her condition.

Graham Batha, who took up the post of modern matron at the Redwoods Centre in March this year, said several changes were being made.

He said he was recommending that when a patient was in the garden there should always be a member of staff there as well.

The question of transferring patients between wards was also being addressed.

"Our transfer policy needs to be seriously addressed and should have written handover notes with transfers.

"There were an average of 17.3 transfers a month but now there are just 9.8 transfers a month," he said.

Mr Batha also said that there had to be more engagement between the centre and family and carers.

"We need to look at the triangle of care."

The coroner raised the question of CCTV cameras. Currently there are only cameras in reception, an interview room and the car park.

Mr Batha said that it could be installed but that cameras could cause great anxiety among patients and should never take the place of staff.