Groups sought to join baton relay festival

Kadeena Cox receiving the Baton from The Queen at the Queen's Baton Relay launch

Award-winning events firm, Shropshire Festivals, has been enlisted by Shropshire Council to organise a family festival as part of the baton relay's visit to Shrewsbury on Monday, July 18.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is travelling the length and breadth of England across a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 28.

Shropshire Festivals will put on the event at The Quarry in Shrewsbury from 4pm to 9pm, on July 18.

The events team are looking for sports, arts, and community groups to get involved by providing have-a-go activities and showcases, plus local performers and street food vendors.

“Join us for a huge, free family celebration at the Quarry to honour the Queen’s Baton Relay coming to Shrewsbury,” said Beth Heath, owner of Shropshire Festivals.

“To commemorate this once in the lifetime moment for the town we want to fill the Quarry with street food, schools, musicians, sports clubs, arts organisations, and local community groups from across the county to provide performances, live music, hands-on taster sessions, and demonstrations for all to enjoy. We’d love to hear from local groups who can showcase what they do at the event.

“The Baton’s trip through the town is something we’ll all remember for years to come, so let’s make it a day to remember.”

People can register for a free ticket or find out about being part of the celebrations by visiting originalshrewsbury.co.uk/QBR.

The charity, Energize, have funding available from Sport England and the National Lottery to support local clubs and coaches address inequalities across communities in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, in association with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Energize wants to hear from local community clubs offering sport and physical activity opportunities who need assistance to keep activating or reaching out to disadvantaged people in their communities.