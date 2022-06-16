Event raises money for St John Ambulance

Fundraising night for St John Ambulance. Theresa McKenna and Gerry Higham..

Sixty people - including former long serving Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Sir Algernon Heber-Percy and his wife - gathered at Tanners Wines on to raise funds for St John Ambulance.

Mr Russell Marshall, deputy president of St John for Shropshire, said the evening was a great success with around 60 people attending. We hope to have raised over a thousand pounds which will go towards supporting the activities of the members of St John in Shropshire.

Mr Marshall said the event in aid of the The Shropshire Priory Group of the Order of St John comprised the tasting of six white wines, five red wines and four rose wines followed by a buffet supper and a wine cellar tour.

Alix Chidley-Uttley, events manager for Tanners said: "It was a really lovely evening. We do a lot of these sort of things and are trying to raise awareness that we can be booked for private events.

"They were a very affable crowd. Three of Tanners staff took people - many of whom we already know - on tours of the cellars of the building and told them ghost stories. Fifteen wines were sampled and it looks like a lot of money was raised by raffles."

The company gave the charity a "very reasonable rate" for booking the venue as well as chipping in with tasty prizes for the raffle and some money from ticket sales.

St John Ambulance, which has a base in Priory Road, Shrewsbury, is a first aid charity that saves lives and keeps communities safe and are often seen at events across the community.

Their charitable work is entirely funded by donations, and they are a market leader in the provision of workplace training, first aid supplies and event and ambulance services.

Tanners Wines is one of the UK's leading Independent Wine Merchants, delivering wines and spirits all over the country. It is family-owned, family-run and resolutely independent, run by James Tanner managing director, who is the fourth generation of the family to work in the company.