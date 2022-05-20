Notification Settings

Long tailbacks after two-car crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Long tailbacks built up after a collision on the Shrewsbury bypass on Friday afternoon.

The scene of the crash on the A5 near Shrewsbury
Emergency services were alerted just before 2.20pm to the two-vehicle collision near to Dobbies Garden Centre on the A5.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said a paramedic officer and two ambulances were sent to the scene and were assessing three patients.

The collision meant traffic was stopped while the 999 services were dealing with the incident on the southbound side of the bypass.

Queues of traffic stretched back the length of the bypass to the north and also along the A49 south of Bayston Hill.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was trapped in the cars and firefighters made the vehicles safe.

